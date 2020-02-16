Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Spirituality

Why fasting leads to freedom

FASTING
Aquarius Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 16, 2020

The practice of fasting from food can lead a person to spiritual freedom and peace.

At first glance, fasting from food can appear to be a difficult practice with no clear benefit. While it might help take a few pounds off, the discipline involved can be overwhelming.

However, if we are able to stay faithful to a regimen of fasting (especially during Lent), the spiritual benefits are profound. In fact, you can experience a freedom you never thought possible.

One of the main reasons why fasting leads to freedom is because often we are “enslaved” to food, whether we realize it or not. Certain foods can have power over us and if we aren’t careful, we can end up indulging in habits of eating that endanger our health as well as our spiritual wellbeing.

On the other hand, when we fast from particular foods (like sweets, for example), we take control over the situation and develop the ability to say, “No!” That is a powerful ability that fasting can unlock for us, leading to a freedom we may have never experienced.

 Fr. Richard Simon affirmed on one of his shows for Relevant Radio this spiritual principle.

Fasting is an exercise in freedom … The purpose of it is to train your will to do God’s will. To train your will to obey the Lord. Freedom is the absolute requirement for the Christian life. And most people think that freedom is getting what they want, but they don’t understand that they don’t want what they want, it is their passions controlling them … Fasting is to dispose you to do God’s will … the purpose of a fast is to make you able to say no to yourself and yes to what the Lord wants. It’s an exercise in freedom.

Spiritual writer Thomas Kempis similarly wrote about how Jesus wants us to be free to accept his will and to do that, we need to deny ourselves on occasion.

Let this be your whole endeavor, this your prayer, this your desire; that you may be stripped of all selfishness, and with entire simplicity follow Jesus only; may die to yourself, and live eternally to [Christ] … Forsake yourself, resign yourself, and-you shall enjoy much inward peace.

When considering a fast, keep in mind this benefit of freedom and how denying ourselves certain foods can bring about a spiritual peace that endures. Instead of being ruled by the refrigerator, we are in control and experience true freedom over our senses.

Read more:
This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to St. John of the Cross
Read more:
3 Mental health benefits of fasting, according to Thomas Aquinas

 

Tags:
LentSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  5. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  6. Katrina Fernandez
    Why, yes, missing Mass on Sunday actually is a mortal sin
  7. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes … in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]