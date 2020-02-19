Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints

BABY GIRL
Yarkovoy | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 19, 2020

Some slightly unusual names belonging to some extraordinary women.

Click here to launch the slideshow

For the name of a baby girl arriving during the Lenten season, there is a group of inspirational holy women whose lives are celebrated at this time. These women achieved great things in their lives: from building monasteries and serving the poor to surviving years in intense pain while feeling gratitude to God.

Although they lived centuries apart and in very different circumstances, these women all seemed to listen to their Heavenly Father as he guided them through their trials and triumphs. Such faith is a great example for any little girl, who will hopefully be inspired throughout her life by the wonderful saint she is named after.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
7 Classic boys’ names inspired by great Lenten saints
Read more:
7 Unique and beautiful names from ancient virgin martyrs
Tags:
Baby namesLentSaints
