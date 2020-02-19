7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints

Click here to launch the slideshow

For the name of a baby girl arriving during the Lenten season, there is a group of inspirational holy women whose lives are celebrated at this time. These women achieved great things in their lives: from building monasteries and serving the poor to surviving years in intense pain while feeling gratitude to God.

Although they lived centuries apart and in very different circumstances, these women all seemed to listen to their Heavenly Father as he guided them through their trials and triumphs. Such faith is a great example for any little girl, who will hopefully be inspired throughout her life by the wonderful saint she is named after.