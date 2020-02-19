7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints

Some slightly unusual names belonging to some extraordinary women.
Although they lived centuries apart and in very different circumstances, these women all seemed to listen to their Heavenly Father as he guided them through their trials and triumphs. Such faith is a great example for any little girl, who will hopefully be inspired throughout her life by the wonderful saint she is named after.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?