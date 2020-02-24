Parents with newly adopted baby get impromptu baby shower on flight home

Taking a flight with kids can be very daunting, especially with a young baby in tow. So when Dustin and Caren Moore and their newly adopted eight-day-old daughter recently took a SouthWest flight from Colorado back home to California, the journey was no doubt a little stressful, while also full of emotions for the mom and dad.

Thankfully for the couple and their newborn, a thoughtful cabin crew went to great lengths to make the family’s first flight one to remember by holding an impromptu baby shower.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, new dad Dustin shared the family’s story and the wonderful lengths the flight attendants and the fellow passengers went to when they heard of their daughter’s special journey home. After beginning his message by saying what a tough week he’d been having, Dustin decided he wanted to share the story of their flight to bring a bit of positivity to social media.

It’s been a difficult week. But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home. I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world. A thread… /1 — Dustin Moore, MS, RD (@theamericanrd) February 9, 2020

The flight actually happened back in November after the eight-day-old was given the all-clear to take her first trip. When the baby needed her diaper changing, the daddy took her to the back of the plane where the cabin crew found a place for them. While tending to his daughter a conversation started when the cabin crew member asked why he was traveling with such a young baby. Dustin gave a quick version of the adoption story and the flight attendant offered their congratulations.

Once re-seated, Bobby, another member of the flight’s crew, came up and congratulated the couple on their new arrival. Then moments later a message was made over the intercom welcoming a “special guest” on board. Bobby then shared: “She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home.” The whole plane then burst into applause and cheers at the happy news.

The flight attendants then handed out pens and napkins to the passengers to offer their pearls of wisdom for the new parents to help them in their new role.

As Dustin shared: What all of these perfect strangers and attendants didn’t know was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents, parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role … Those wings and written notes uplifted those new parents committed to loving their new daughter.

The couple has already been able to make use of some of the advice which ranged from the practical, “rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet,” to the more emotional, “wake up every day and see your beautiful daughter as the most precious and valued gift God has ever given you.”

The Moores have added all the napkins to their daughter’s baby book so she will know just how much her arrival was celebrated, even by complete strangers.