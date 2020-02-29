Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
News

World Youth Day may be coming to the Middle East

WORLD YOUTH DAY
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Feb 29, 2020

Discussions among Catholic bishops center around a stand-alone World Youth Day that would cater to the youth of the region.

The Middle East may soon hold its own regionally based World Youth Day, as members of the Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Regions (CELRA) suggested the event could be beneficial to young Catholics from “Syria to Somalia.”

Courtney Mares of Catholic News Agency reports that the call for the the Middle East to hold its own youth gathering came after the members of CELRA returned from a February meeting with Pope Francis in Rome. The Roman meeting reportedly discussed at length the possibility of a “World Day of Youth of the Arab Regions,” with bishops representing Catholics from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Israel, Cyprus, Somalia, and countries of the Arabian Peninsula offering their thoughts on the matter.

CNA lists some of the topics that were discussed around the proposal:

Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri gave a talk on “Synodality in the praxis of the Church,” encouraging the bishops to work collaboratively, and Cardinal Michael Czerny, undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, led a discussion on the post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation “Querida Amazonia.”

The idea for a uniquely Middle Eastern version of the popular Catholic youth pilgrimage was born from the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” which Pope Francis signed alongside leaders of the Islamic faith in 2019. The missive promotes peace among faiths in a region of the world that has been historically divided along religious lines.

While there has been no decision made on whether or not this new “World Day of Youth of the Arab Regions” will take place, CELRA has planned another meeting to be held in Lebanon in February of 2021. There they will further discuss the possibility of instituting the new youth event, as well as sharing the fruits of their 2020 labors.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastMiddle EastWorld Youth Day
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant …
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  5. Philip Kosloski
    What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
  7. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]