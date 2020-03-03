Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Church

Pope Francis calls for a week focused on protecting the home God gives us

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 03, 2020

For the 5th anniversary of his encyclical on the environment, the Holy Father has called for May 16-24 “Laudato Si’ Week”

“What kind of world do we want to leave to those who will come after us, to children who are growing up?” Pope Francis asks in a video message in which he announces “Laudato Si’ Week” to be held in May.

“Motivated by this question,” he says, “I would like to invite you to participate in Laudato Si’ Week from May 16 to 24, 2020. It is a global campaign on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the encyclical letter Laudato si’: on care for our common home.”

In the message, the pope renews his urgent call to be good stewards of the earth, as God commands in Genesis. “The cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor cannot continue,” he says, pointing to one of the main issues he consistently raises in speaking of the environment: That the poor are those who take the brunt of the damage done to the earth.

“Let’s take care of creation, a gift of our good Creator God. Let’s celebrate Laudato Si’ Week together,” the pope invites.

Getting involved

Laudato Si’ Week is being sponsored by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The dicastery encourages Catholic communities to find ways to help the environment during the week-long initiative.

Suggested guidance on highly impactful actions is available on the Laudato Si’ Week website.

As part of the week, communities are being invited to click on the useful toolkit to plan and implement their actions and to use the template promotional materials to share the word about activities with their members.

Read more:
What does Laudato Si’ look like in action?

2020 deadlines and targets

The fifth anniversary of Laudato si’ coincides with important events in efforts to find solutions to the environmental crisis.

This year is the deadline for countries to announce their plans to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The UN’s conference on biodiversity will also be held this year, with the goal of setting meaningful targets to protect the places and species that sustain all life.

Read more:
Pope Francis establishes “Word of God Sunday”
Read more:
Ideas from ‘Laudato Si’ that worked their way into my heart and soul

 

Tags:
EnvironmentPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Patty Knap
    Lent challenge: Get rid of 40 things in 40 days
  5. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Ill pope cancels official meetings for 2nd day
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    6 Popular Lenten Friday foods around the world
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what Mark Wahlberg is doing for Lent
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]