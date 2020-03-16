Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

How you can become an Irish “green martyr”

PRAYING
ChristianChan | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 16, 2020

Irish monks desired solitude above all things and offered their isolation as a type of martyrdom.

Most of us will never become a red martyr, killed for our Christian faith, and many will never be labeled a white martyr, openly persecuted for our faith. However, one martyrdom that we can all freely choose is a green martyrdom, offering up our physical sufferings and isolation to God.

An ancient homily from Ireland, written around the end of the 7th century, gives a brief summary of the three types of martyrdom.

Now there are three kinds of martyrdom, which are accounted as a cross to a man, to wit: white martyrdom, green and red martyrdom. White martyrdom consists in a man’s abandoning everything he loves for God’s sake, though he suffer fasting or labor thereat. Green martyrdom consists in this, that by means of fasting and labor he frees himself from his evil desires, or suffers toil in penance and repentance.

Read more:
Exclusive Photos: The Last Hermit of Ireland

Green martyrdom focuses on extreme penance and fasting out of love for God. This type of martyrdom is usually associated with the hermits of Egypt, who greatly influenced Irish monasticism. This accounts for why many Irish monks sought out places of extreme solitude and harsh weather; the monastery atop Skellig Michael being a perfect example of both.

For centuries Irish monks were champions at isolation, freely choosing to divorce themselves from the world in order to make their lives an offering to God. They knew they would never be killed for the faith, or even persecuted. They were simply at peace being alone and dedicating their time to prayer and work.

Interestingly, this is one of the most difficult types of martyrdom to embrace. It means being at peace with ourselves and with God, able to let go of the world around us.

In many ways it is a response to the call of Jesus, who encouraged his disciples to pray in solitude.

[W]hen you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you. (Matthew 6:6)

Jesus himself often prayed in isolation, spending 40 days in the desert alone, as well as getting up early before his disciples to pray in silence.

If you find yourself in such a situation, try to embrace it and offer it to God as a type of “martyrdom,” asking him to spread the seed of your sacrifice on fertile ground, bearing spiritual fruit for all to enjoy.

Read more:
Jedi wise, Skywalker smart: An account of pilgrimage to the Skellig Islands
Read more:
A Catholic comic superhero for our time: ‘Finnian and the Seven Mountains’

 

Tags:
MartyrsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  4. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  5. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  6. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why plague victims consecrated themselves to St. Joseph
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]