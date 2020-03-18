Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Meg Hunter-Kilmer
These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
For Her

6 Essential tips for moms who’ve just had their first baby

MOTHER
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Beatriz Camargo | Mar 18, 2020

Taking care of a newborn is exhausting work, but God’s grace gives parents strength they didn’t know they had.

Every time I look at pictures from the first days of my son’s life, I remember how challenging that time was. I felt as if I had been put in a bubble and lost all communication with the outside world.

My attention was entirely focused on my baby. So much so that when he slept well and hardly cried I couldn’t relax. I slept very lightly, and got up all the time to check if he was okay. Since he was exclusively breastfed until six months old, I wasn’t able to take turns with my husband taking care of him in the wee hours.

Even as a first-time mother, I always thought I could handle it all on my own, and I never complained or asked for help. While there was an upside to that—I felt confident in my ability to handle this new challenge of motherhood —there also was a very real downside: I was exhausted all the time. But thank God, my baby slept through the night, and that kept me from breaching the limits of human endurance.

After the first few weeks, our routine seemed to be under control, and even with a baby who never really suffered from colic, I did have some tense moments due to episodes of him crying intensely during which I didn’t know what to do.

When I talk with my friends’ about the first days of their babies’ lives at home, I feel fortunate. I believe that one of the things that helped me to hold on to peace of mind was following the recommendations my pediatrician gave me in one of our first appointments. They were very basic, but highly effective for my little family, and I’d like to share them with you.

1
Breastfeeding on demand.

Since my baby only received breast milk, I breastfed him whenever he woke up from his constant naps, so that I never felt worried that he was crying because of hunger.

BREASTFEEDING
Shutterstock

2
Keep your baby in a suitable temperature.

My son was born during a harsh winter, so I always wrapped him up and kept him protected with mittens and blankets. Although I was nervous that he’d feel cold, I was also constantly alert to ensure that I didn’t go overboard with layers of clothing. On warmer days, I used lighter clothes, because being too warm irritates babies.

3
Change diapers regularly.

Changing your baby’s diaper frequently, helps avoids rashes, which are of course painful for little ones. Look for brands that are highly absorbent, but even so, be sure to change your baby’s diaper frequently, especially right after the baby poops.

CHANGING DIAPER
Shutterstock

4
Avoid over-stimulation.

Too much light or noise, or even too many outings and visitors, can make your child more irritated and agitated than normal. To help the situation, change the baby’s surroundings and turn off the lights. Wait a few minutes, and if your child still seems upset, keep him or her on your lap and rock them gently. Closeness to mommy’s body will make them relaxed and calm.

5
Avoid boredom.

Sometimes your baby needs a walk or sensory stimulation to feel better. Things like a bath, a song, or a walk to the park can be the solution.

Ginny Filer | Shutterstock

6
Pray and keep close to God.

These tips helped me, but I still went through situations where my son cried tirelessly, and at the peak of my emotional difficulty, I asked God for help so I could deal with the situation. During those hours, praying the Lord’s Prayer and the Hail Mary helped me to regain some serenity, and during that prayer I included Psalm 30, which helped me to regain my strength and wisdom. That is why, mamas, whenever you experience something similar, don’t forget to include it in your prayer:

I will extol you, O Lord, for you have drawn me up,
and did not let my foes rejoice over me.
O Lord my God, I cried to you for help,
and you have healed me.
O Lord, you brought up my soul from Sheol,
restored me to life from among those gone down to the Pit.[a]

Sing praises to the Lord, O you his faithful ones,
and give thanks to his holy name.
For his anger is but for a moment;
his favor is for a lifetime.
Weeping may linger for the night,
but joy comes with the morning.

As for me, I said in my prosperity,
“I shall never be moved.”
By your favor, O Lord,
you had established me as a strong mountain;
you hid your face;
I was dismayed.

To you, O Lord, I cried,
and to the Lord I made supplication…

Read more:
Prayer is not about self-improvement, as my newborn reminds me
Read more:
10 Tips for the pregnant and exhausted mother
Tags:
BabyMotherhoodParenting
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Fabiana Santos
    How to defuse a child’s tantrum with one question
  3. Sarah Surette
    How to make the most of Lent when you’re pregnant
  4. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  5. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  7. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  8. Cecilia Zinicola
    4 Famous designers share what makes a woman elegant
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]