Pope calls for 9 pm Rosary for protection of our families

Every family and religious community, every member of the faithful, urged to join in praying the Luminous Mysteries
Presumably, this initiative will gain ground across the globe, with each time zone joining in and creating a chain of prayer.
Every family, every member of the faithful, every religious community: All of us spiritually united tomorrow (Thursday) at 9 pm in praying the Rosary, the Luminous Mysteries.
Mary — Mother of God, and Health of the Sick, to whom we direct the Rosary, under the loving gaze of St. Joseph, Protector of the Holy Family, and our families — brings us to the luminous and transfigured Face of Christ and his Heart.
And we ask that he especially protect our families, in particular the sick and those who care for them: doctors, nurses, and volunteers, who risk their lives in this service.
The Holy Father also spoke about St. Joseph:
In life, in work, in family, in joy and sorrow, he always sought and loved the Lord, making himself deserving of the praise the Scriptures give him: a just and wise man.
Call on him always, especially in difficult times, and entrust your lives to this great saint.
