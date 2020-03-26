Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the Our Father with the pope March 25 at Noon (7am EST) here
Art & Culture

Watch this beautiful film about Gaudí, the architect of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia

Antonio Gaudí
C messier/CC BY-SA 4.0 | Public Domain
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Mar 26, 2020

The 1984 documentary by Japanese director Hiroshi Teshigahara is an appreciation of the man of faith and genius who created the Modernist basilica.

The great Catalan architect Antonio Gaudí (1852-1926) transformed Barcelona with his inventive, one-of-a-kind buildings, which combine organic forms with bright tiles and unusual designs based on nature. His buildings were built without internal bracing or external buttressing, as they were meant to stand on their own, just as trees do. He is best known for the still-incomplete Sagrada Familia (Basilica of the Holy Family), which earned him the sobriquet, “God’s Architect.” 

A man of great faith, Gaudí devoted the last years of his life to his “cathedral for the poor,” which today is Barcelona’s biggest tourist attraction, receiving 2 million visitors a year. He died in 1926, after being hit by a trolley car while on his way to church.

The Japanese director Hiroshi Teshigahara’s documentary film Antonio Gaudi is the culmination of the director’s life-long love of Gaudí’s work. Criterion.com describes the film as one of “the most aesthetically audacious films ever made”:

“Less a documentary than a visual poem, Teshigahara’s film takes viewers on a tour of Gaudí’s truly spectacular architecture, including his massive, still-unfinished master­piece, the Sagrada Família basilica in Barcelona. With camera work as bold and sensual as the curves of his subject’s organic structures, Teshigahara immortalizes Gaudí on film.”

With very little explanatory text or voice overs, the film can be enjoyed by speakers of every language. Watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF-npwovOyY&feature=emb_logo

Tags:
ArtMoviesSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the Our Father with the pope March 25 at Noon (7am EST) here …
  5. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]