Where to watch Eucharistic adoration online

When you are stuck at home and unable to visit a Catholic church, there are still opportunities to gaze at Jesus.
Catholics believe that “The Eucharistic presence of Christ begins at the moment of the consecration and endures as long as the Eucharistic species subsist” (CCC 1377). This means that as long as the Sacred Host is intact and possesses the physical properties of bread, the Real Presence of Jesus Christ, body, blood, soul and divinity, remain. Praying before the Eucharist, then, is praying before the presence of Jesus Christ.
Thankfully, technology allows us to view and pray before the Eucharistic Lord, through live video feeds set up in chapels around the world. Here are a few that remain open during this present pandemic.
1Chapel of Divine Love in Philadelphia, PA
The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters continue to adore the Lord in perpetual adoration, and a live feed can be accessed on their website.
2Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral, FL
This parish church in Doral, Florida has an adoration chapel with a live feed on YouTube.
3Tyburn Convent, London
The Benedictine Adorers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Montmartre continue their perpetual adoration in their chapel, which can be viewed in a live feed online.
