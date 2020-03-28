Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Where to watch Eucharistic adoration online

MONSTRANCE,GOLD,EUCHARIST
Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Mar 28, 2020

When you are stuck at home and unable to visit a Catholic church, there are still opportunities to gaze at Jesus.

During this recent crisis, many Eucharistic adoration chapels have had to shut down. This has been a heavy cross for many to bear, as time spent in Eucharistic adoration is a beautiful way to gaze at Jesus Christ.

Read more:
Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

Catholics believe that “The Eucharistic presence of Christ begins at the moment of the consecration and endures as long as the Eucharistic species subsist” (CCC 1377). This means that as long as the Sacred Host is intact and possesses the physical properties of bread, the Real Presence of Jesus Christ, body, blood, soul and divinity, remain. Praying before the Eucharist, then, is praying before the presence of Jesus Christ.

Thankfully, technology allows us to view and pray before the Eucharistic Lord, through live video feeds set up in chapels around the world. Here are a few that remain open during this present pandemic.

1
Chapel of Divine Love in Philadelphia, PA

The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters continue to adore the Lord in perpetual adoration, and a live feed can be accessed on their website.

2
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral, FL

This parish church in Doral, Florida has an adoration chapel with a live feed on YouTube.

3
Tyburn Convent, London

The Benedictine Adorers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Montmartre continue their perpetual adoration in their chapel, which can be viewed in a live feed online.

Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
