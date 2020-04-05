Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can't attend Mass

COMMUNION
stockcreations | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Apr 05, 2020

Here is a brief collection of prayers inviting Jesus to dwell in your heart.

Not being able to attend Mass or receive Holy Communion can often be a heavy cross to endure. We desire Jesus to be within us, but are not able to receive him sacramentally.

The good news is that you can always receive Jesus in a “spiritual communion,” inviting him to dwell within your heart.

Click on the slideshow for a brief collection of spiritual communion prayers that can be used any time that you are not able to receive Jesus in the Eucharist.

Tags:
CoronavirusPrayers for a Particular Need
