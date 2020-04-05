Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter

Responding to thousands of requests, the Archbishop of Turin has decided to allow the Shroud of Turin to be displayed for Easter.

Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia said March 4 he received “thousands and thousands“ of messages from people, “elderly and adults and young people, healthy and sick, who ask me that, in the moment of great difficulty we are living, if they can pray during Holy Week in front of the Shroud, to implore Christ, who died and was risen.”

In response, Nosiglia authorized display of the Shroud through television and social media from April 11, the day before Easter Sunday, until April 17, Friday of Easter Week.

Nosiglia commented that the Shroud, believed to be the burial cloth of Christ, “presents to us in such a true and concrete way, the grace of overcoming evil as He did, trusting in the goodness and mercy of God.”

As Elise Ann Allen noted at Crux, the Shroud has played a role in the Church’s historic response to plagues.