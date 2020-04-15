Polish nuns fill in for nursing home staff beset with COVID-19

The Dominican sisters say they will help “regardless of the consequences” to their own health.
The Polish TV site TVN24 reports that the outbreak occurred in a nursing home in Bochnia, Poland, which serves residents with learning disabilities. Once the coronavirus was detected, the staff was decimated by quarantine, which led the sisters to volunteer their time, resources, and most likely their health to maintain the valuable services of this institution.
The nuns have taken up the duties of the staff, caring for the residents in an act of self-sacrifice. They also helped to evacuate the facility so that it could be disinfected by emergency services. The sisters have stated that they will remain on site to provide 24-hour care to the residents, as well as meal preparation, until the staff can return.
Sr. Julietta of the Dominican order told TVN24:
“We just place it all in God’s hands. We sisters want to serve other people regardless of the consequences.”
“We’ll do whatever we can”
“We came here without fear to give ourselves to people who are in great need. We will do our best to relieve them spiritually and physically, emphasized one of the Dominican sisters. The sisters admit that they need gowns, masks, headgear, gloves. “Everything to protect us and our patients,” said another sister.
While nuns are no strangers to nursing, the novel coronavirus is bringing new challenges to the community’s task. For guidance, they are in constant contact with a medical expert who advises them.
The impact of their selfless efforts have already reached further than just the residents. Since they have taken up these duties, there have been several Dominican friars who have expressed a desire to join the sisters in their mission. They have also inspired several of the nursing home staff, who quit from fear of infection, to return to work.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!