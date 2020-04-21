Have a virtual cocktail with the author of ‘Drinking With the Saints’

Michael P. Foley will offer drink suggestions from a safe social distance in a live-streamed cocktail hour.
Well, the closure orders may last for another few months, but we don’t have to wait that long for a cocktail lounge experience. This Thursday (April 20) Michael P. Foley, author of Drinking With the Saints, will play bartender for all those who attend his live-streamed event, “Drinking With Your Patron Saint.” It is presented by the Catholic Information Center (CIC) and will take place at 6 p.m. ET.
Foley is an expert on the fine art of cocktail preparation, with such titles under his belt as Drinking with the Saints: The Sinner’s Guide to a Holy Happy Hour and Drinking with Saint Nick: Christmas Cocktails for Sinners and Saints. In his bio, he describes himself as “the son of an Irish-German father and a French-Canadian mother, so yes, he grew up taking both Catholicism and drinking seriously.” Now he’s letting all interested Christians and drinkers benefit from his wealth of knowledge on the subject, so all may share a drink with their own favorite saint.
The CIC website describes what the event entails:
During this livestreamed YouTube event, Michael will be discussing his newest book, Drinking with Your Patron Saints: The Sinner’s Guide to Honoring Namesakes and Protectors. Michael will start by walking you through one of his signature drinks, the identity of which will be announced beforehand so you can find the ingredients and prepare it, followed by a presentation. From there the floor—we mean screen—will be opened up to questions.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about both the drinks Foley suggests and the saints whom the drink is meant to match. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by way of email, to Rosemary at events@cicdc.org, or they can be asked in real-time during the event via the YouTube chat below the stream.
Interested parties can RSVP for the Thursday night event here.
