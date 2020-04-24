Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
News

Chinese Catholics are experiencing spiritual revival amidst coronavirus pandemic

prayING
Freedom Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Apr 24, 2020

Lockdown allows religious education for young people, which had previously been strictly forbidden.

Whether China has gotten the spread of the novel coronavirus under control is yet to be seen. But if a Chinese writer on the website of AsiaNews is to be believed, it has lost control of something else.

Just a couple of years ago, the Chinese central government under Xi Jinping implemented new regulations about religious practices. One of those forbade young people under the age of 18 to receive religious instruction. Now, ironically because of the lockdown of the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic of COVID-19 originated, that rule has pretty much gone out the window.

As in the United States and many other countries, religious people in China are not able to attend services in their churches, temples or mosques. Like their counterparts in the West, they are attending virtual services through the internet. And that is allowing much religious instruction to be given, without much apparent effort on the part of the government to block it.

Throughout a Lent that Shanghai-based writer Teresa Xiao characterized as being twice the length of its normal 40 days, due to the imposed isolation due to the pandemic, faithful Catholics “faced many difficulties, but they also experienced spiritual growth.”

“For weeks, most of the priests had to celebrate Mass on their own. But on Sundays and holidays they tried to transmit the liturgy on Wechat [a Chinese app similar to WhatsApp] and the virtual participants were tens, hundreds and even thousands or hundreds of thousands,” Xiao wrote in AsiaNews, a publication of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME). “This happened in many dioceses: Ningbo, Zhengding, Shanghai, Ningde, Beijing, Shantou, Liaoning, … The faithful tried to ‘participate’ in the Mass broadcast live not only from China, but also from other places: Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia. Above all, they were able to attend the Mass and liturgies of the Easter Triduum celebrated by Pope Francis and broadcast by the Vatican.”

Xiao said that although the pandemic led to the blockage of villages and neighborhoods beginning January 23, priests “did not stop their pastoral activity. They all had their own Wechat group, and thanks to this, thousands of people were able to receive videos and written material: Masses, homilies, biblical readings, prayers, articles, videos.

“This time was also important for families and for the religious education of their children,” she wrote. “In the absence of the weekly liturgy, families found ways to pray more often together, also having celebrations of the liturgy of the Word in which every Sunday in turn, the Gospel was explained, people sang, read. Several times, families have organized continuous Bible readings. Apparently among the books that the Chinese like most are the Book of Wisdom and the four Gospels.”

According to Xiao, families reported children studying and being formed in the faith from the Bible and from participating in the liturgy.

“During Holy Week, the quarantine was lightened, and so priests and nuns were able to go to visit the sick, to hear confessions, [and] to pray for the deceased of the pandemic,” Xiao wrote. “With Easter, we have seen hope reappear all over the world, even if still marked by the pandemic. Now we wait for the strength of the Holy Spirit: The Church grows more vibrant after every trial.”

Tags:
Catholic ChurchChinaCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Novena to St. Catherine of Siena starts today: Here’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]