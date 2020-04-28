Prayer to Dr. St. Gianna Molla for heath care professionals

St. Gianna Molla received her doctorate in medicine and surgery in 1949, and then specialized in pediatrics, joining her brother in a private health clinic in Mesero.

Gianna saw her profession as a chance to serve both the bodies and souls of her patients:

Everyone works in the service of man. We doctors work directly on man himself … The great mystery of man is Jesus: ‘He who visits a sick person, helps me,’ Jesus said … Just as the priest can touch Jesus, so do we touch Jesus in the bodies of our patients … We have opportunities to do good that the priest doesn’t have. Our mission is not finished when medicines are no longer of use. We must bring the soul to God; our word has some authority … Catholic doctors are so necessary!

As so many doctors and nurses continue to sacrifice so much to care for the victims of the pandemic, we ask St. Gianna to pray for them.