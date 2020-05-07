Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

Exclusive photos: Everyday heroes and the stories of love and charity you never see

CORONAVIRUS,CHARITY,MOMS
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | May 07, 2020

How a group of MOMs stepped up to care for their neighbors.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Around the world, people from every walk of life have been coming up with creative ways to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Priests are taking the Blessed Sacrament and holy water to the air, literally, to rain down grace upon the towns they minister to.

Teachers’ parades are popping up where school teachers in their cars (and sometimes fire trucks) drive past their student’s homes waving flags, flashing lights and honking horns.

And even celebrities like the Rolling Stones are live streaming performances to bolster the spirits of those who need a lift while sheltering at home.

But beneath the headlines are countless stories of ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things for their communities.

For example, in the rolling hills of the New York City suburb of Tappan, a small group of women has organized to provide for the essential needs of the community in which they live … not something considered necessarily newsworthy.

Except it is.

Launch the slideshow

Inspired by the mask-making Dominican Sisters of Summit, eight women from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Tappan, New York, wasted no time brainstorming how they could help. They began by forming a team of sewers, cutters, and delivery to create masks. They’ve provided hundreds of masks to a variety of groups and individuals, including The Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt and the workers at Dominican College, The Daughters of Saint Ann, nurses from the Bronx, and members of the community.

But they didn’t stop there.

They created a fundraiser to raise money to purchase grocery cards to distribute to those who were caught by the sudden contraction of jobs that overtook the region in the lockdown.

“Truly, we are put on this earth to live in service, to take care of each other … I got nervous at first at the thought ‘I don’t know how to do this!’ … it’s so small in the scheme of things. But if I can’t take care of someone, I can help this way.” stated Amy Bianco, sewing chief for the initiative.

These ladies are no stranger to stepping up. Two years earlier, inspired by a local parish priest, they formed a foundation called MOM (Missionaries of Mercy). The group passionately advocates for and develops programs to aid the poor and the marginalized.

This is just one example of thousands of initiatives taken up by ordinary citizens across the nation, proving once again that not every hero wears a cape — some wear sweats.

Just because it isn’t in the news, it doesn’t mean it’s not actually touching lives; it doesn’t mean it’s not essential, and it certainly doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter.

Because in reality, these “small” selfless acts of kindness that all too often go unseen are in fact the best part of humanity living up to its potential, the potential to live for others through love and service.

Tags:
CharityCoronavirusCOVID-19New York
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
  6. John Burger
    Brooklyn bishop gets COVID-19 after helping man on street in …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]