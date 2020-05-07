Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
News

Turkey’s Christian “doctor of the poor” succumbs to coronavirus

aleteiaar
Share
Print
John Burger | May 07, 2020

Murat Dilmener was first Syriac Christian to teach at Istanbul medical school.

A Christian doctor who was hailed as “the doctor of the poor” after being cleared by Turkish authorities of wrongdoing has died of COVID-19 in Istanbul.

Murat Dilmener, who died on Sunday at 78, was the first Syriac Christian employed as a professor in a medical school in Turkey.

According to the Turkish daily Hürriyet, Dilmener, a specialist in internal medicine, “contributed greatly to the training of many students at the Istanbul Medical Faculty.”

Dilmener was born in Mardin, Turkey, a center for the Syriac Orthodox Church, in 1942. He volunteered for initiatives in the churches of his community in both Mardin and Istanbul.

In 2004, Turkish authorities opened an investigation about Dilmener and 135 other doctors who had treated poor patients without permission and free of charge at a public hospital in Istanbul, according to Fides, the news service of the Vatican’s Pontifical Mission Societies. The accusations made against the professor of having stolen public funds to support that initiative were later disproved.

After that incident, Turkish media began calling Dilmener “the doctor of the poor.”

“We lost one of our precious teachers due to coronavirus infection,” the dean of Istanbul University’s Medical Faculty.,Dr. Prof. Tufan Tükek, tweeted May 3. “I wish our teacher mercy from Allah.”

Fides reported that hundreds of doctors, students and workers from the University of Istanbul’s medical school attended a commemoration for Dilmener at the university, ignoring the social distancing measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastCoronavirusTurkey
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
  6. John Burger
    Brooklyn bishop gets COVID-19 after helping man on street in …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]