Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Cerith Gardiner | May 12, 2020

Give your daughter a name inspired some inspirational holy women.

During the month of May we honor the Blessed Virgin Mary, so if you’re expecting a daughter, you may want to honor Mary when coming up with a name. While choosing Mary as a first name is a lovely idea, you may prefer choosing it as a middle name. If this is the case, click on the slideshow below for some beautiful names that come from inspirational holy women that pair very well with Mary as a second name.

Read more:
10 Ways to honor Mary this May during quarantine
Read more:
12 baby boys’ names that pair well with “Mary”

 

 

