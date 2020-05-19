This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”

St. Anthony of Padua is known around the world as a miracle-worker. Some even invoke him under the name, “St. Anthony, Performer of Miracles.”

One of the reasons for this appellation is because thousands of people have asked his intercession over the centuries and have received a miraculous response to their prayers.

However, it is important to remember that God is the author of the miracle, while St. Anthony is simply an instrument. God’s response may not always be what we expected or wanted, but he always grants us exactly what we need, and sometimes in a miraculous way.

Here is a popular prayer to St. Anthony that is called by many the “Miracle Prayer.”