Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Lifestyle

7 Trees that gave sustenance and meaning in biblical times

Gethsemane Garden
Stepanych | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 26, 2020

Many of the trees that Jesus would have gazed upon still grow today.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Trees pop up throughout the Old and New Testaments, and in fact in Proverbs the Bible itself is described as the Tree of Life. But what sort of trees grew in the areas where Jesus once walked? While it’s known how Jesus retreated to an olive grove to pray before his crucifixion, it’s incredible to think of perhaps a younger Jesus climbing trees with friends or finding shade under one as he preached and taught. And of course, He and His earthly father, Joseph, would have used local trees in their profession as craftsmen.

So we looked at which trees are native to the Holy Land to have an idea of which ones would have surrounded Jesus. Due to conflicting translations over the centuries, scholars suggest that there has been a little confusion around the exact varieties of certain trees. But thanks to research and modern technology, these 7 trees would no doubt have provided Jesus with sustenance, comfort and shelter throughout His life.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Read more:
Gethsemane olive trees found to be 900 years old and maybe older

 

 

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. J-P Mauro
    ‘Criminal Minds’ actor Joe Mantegna takes role as …
  7. Aleteia
    Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Rita miraculously saved a girl from a plague
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]