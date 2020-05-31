Finding Faith: A Christian dragon tale told in stained glass

This 16th-century window features a story about St. John the Evangelist and a tiny dragon.
A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
J.K. Rowling has just released the first part of a new children’s book for lockdown. Unlike the Harry Potter stories, it doesn’t seem to feature dragons. In Christian tales, dragons tend to be an inspiration for Potter-land: super-sized and frequently fire-breathing. This is the stuff of the Golden Legend, written in the 13th century and the main source of information on St. George the dragon slayer.
Less well known is the Golden Legend’s tale of St. John the Evangelist, who lived by the pen rather than the sword. He was tricked into drinking poison, which he then turned into a diminutive dragon to avoid drinking it. The story lacks some of the literary drama of St. George, but was popular among artists. This stained glass is from 16th-century Germany, where the visual possibilities of a tiny dragon were understood but not always easy to see unless you knew what you were looking for.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!