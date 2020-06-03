Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
For Her

More women are choosing to go gray right now — should you join them?

MATURE WOMAN
Rido | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Jun 03, 2020

With quarantine closing salons, many of us have been embracing our silver strands, challenging the cultural message that youth = beauty.

True story: for years, I’ve been looking forward to going gray. Not because it’s a sign of wisdom or because I want to embrace my age or anything like that – actually, I just think silver hair is superhero-level awesome. From Rogue to Storm to Killer Frost, most of my favorite female superheroes rock their silver locks. To me, silver hair has always seemed weird, otherworldly, and downright cool … which is why I enthusiastically encouraged my mom to stop coloring her hair a few years ago and embrace the gray. She was reluctant at first, but now she has an absolutely gorgeous head of silvery white, wavy hair … and in no way does it make her look older. Actually, she looks trendier and more beautiful than ever, which only enhanced my enthusiasm for embracing the gray. 

I don’t often color my hair, actually. It’s too hard to keep up with it, and as a mom of five, it’s an extravagance I don’t feel comfortable with. But at my annual haircut in December (don’t judge!), I asked for some highlights and low lights to mix things up. I really loved the result, so for the first time in my life I actually made an appointment to get them touched up — before I even left the salon.

Unfortunately, that appointment was set for three days after our state’s stay-at-home order went into effect. But instead of being disappointed, I was mostly curious to see if my hair would magically transform into the long-awaited silver as it grew out—especially since my face is still relatively unlined (the flipside of  oily skin that caused much acne and angst a few decades ago). I’d like to rock a head of superhero silver hair before I gradually embrace a more granny-gray vibe, ya know?

With salons being closed, I haven’t been the only woman in this situation. Despite the popularity of gray hair in recent years,  most women still feel more comfortable covering them up. But with the pandemic taking that option off the table, going gray in quarantine has become a legit thing. There are Instagram accounts and hashtags associated with it, and articles and blog posts written about it. 

I’ve loved watching celebrities document their ever-growing silver strands as quarantine has gone on. I do think there’s a lot to be said for embracing and destigmatizing the natural signs of aging, especially for women. We’re steeped in a culture that worships youth and constantly bombarded by messages pushing us to look younger, fitter, and more appealing. But what’s more appealing than a woman living a full and happy life, growing older with grace and poise while rejecting the notion that she must cling to youth to be beautiful? It’s a message our culture desperately needs to hear … and in our media-driven consumer society, a picture is definitely worth 1,000 words. This quarantine is providing an unexpectedly brilliant opportunity to spread that message far and wide.

For my part, I have to admit that I’ve been wildly disappointed by my newly silver strands. They showed up, all right — and they’re the perfect shade of superhero silver. But they’re all in my eyebrows instead of my head.

Y’all, silver eyebrows are not a thing. They have never been a thing. There is nothing superhero-esque or awesome about having a head of blonde hair and nearly-invisible silver eyebrows. I freely admit that my eyebrow pencil has seen a lot more action these past few months, and I don’t anticipate that slowing down. 

Which brings me to a moral dilemma: given that I just waxed eloquent about women embracing the signs of aging, does this make me a hypocrite? Probably. But I guess we all draw our lines somewhere. When superhero start sporting silver eyebrows, maybe I’ll be able to drum up the courage and put down the eye pencil. 

Read more:
Stressed about aging? Here’s how to cope with getting older
Read more:
5 Lessons I learned from older women about how to stay youthful

 

Tags:
AgingWomen
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  3. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  4. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
  5. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Patron saints to accompany you throughout your pregnancy
  7. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    25 Middle names that pair well with the first name …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]