6 Virtual gatherings for Catholic women you won’t want to miss

For many of us,After all, we are social animals, built for community, and it’s difficult to give up in-person gatherings even when there’s every logical reason for doing so. Going without Mass, the sacraments, and religious events like retreats, prayer groups, Bible studies, and days of reflection is a heavy burden for many Catholics.

Women may perhaps be feeling this the most acutely, as we tend to rely on our relationships and social connections to feel renewed and energized. Fortunately, some resourceful people have come together to offer live, online events, so that women can access from home the joy of being united in worship and learning. These events are great opportunities to come together in virtual communion and find encouragement for the journey.

The Lux Summit — June 19-21, 2020; $59 General Pass, $99 VIP Pass

Billed as “the world’s largest live Catholic women’s summit in your living room,” The Lux Summit promises to equip women to “be a light” of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and bring His healing to a world that sorely needs it.

Denver Catholic Women’s Conference — June 20, 2020; Free, with Suggested Donation

The fourth annual event includes a live Holy Hour, Mass, a priest speaking on “Contemplating the Face of Christ through Eucharistic Adoration,” and virtual vendor/exhibitor hall for online shopping.

Philadelphia Catholic Women’s Conference — October 24, 2020; Cost TBD

The conference website gives the best description:

The Catholic Women’s Conference is a unique event designed for all Catholic women – married, single, and consecrated. The mission of the conference is three-fold: to invite women into a personal and transformative encounter with Jesus Christ, to form women in the truth about their feminine genius, and to equip women to be a leaven for the world, living their feminine gifts in service to the family, the Church and all aspects of society.

Registration is not yet open for the fall event, but you can enter your email address on the conference website to be notified when it opens.

Past events you can still watch online…

If you’d like to enjoy a great Catholic conference at your leisure, check out these three events that have already taken place, but which have their events recorded and available to watch on their website!

GIVEN Discover The Gift Conference — June 10-14, 2020; Free

Theology of the Body Virtual Conference — May 8-10, 2020; $129 Premium Pass

The Catholic Marriage Summit — June 11-13, 2020; Free