Take a virtual pilgrimage in the time of coronavirus

While you may not be able to leave your house, with these virtual tours you can make a spiritual journey along an ancient pilgrimage route.
To this day, Christians make pilgrimages to enrich their spiritual lives, a practice that is popular among agnostics as well. Over 300,000 pilgrims walk Spain’s Camino de Santiago de Compostela each year, many of whom don’t identify as Christian. It seems there is something about setting out for strange lands in the footsteps of saints, and at the sites of miracles, that fills the longings of the human heart.
As we practice social distancing during this time of pandemic, we are sadly not free to travel for the time being. Why not take a virtual pilgrimage to enrich your spiritual journey this Lent? Click on the links to get started.
The Vatican: Take a free online tour of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel and more.
The Way of the Cross in Jerusalem: Walk in Jesus’ footsteps along the Via Crucis.
The Cathedral of Compostela, Spain: Take a virtual tour of the last stop on Spain’s Camino de Santiago.
Monasteries along the Camino de Santiago, Spain: Take in the medieval monasteries that dot Spain’s famous pilgrimage.
The Jordan Trail: Take a virtual tour of the biblical lands of Jordan.
Ancient pilgrimage route to Rome: Take a journey on the ancient road that crossed Europe from north to south.
The Alamo and Catholic missions of San Antonio: Follow in the footsteps of the holy men who sought to spread the faith in Texas.
St. Oliver Plunkett pilgrimage, Ireland: Follow in the footsteps of Ireland’s great saint.
Ladywell Shrine, Ireland: These beautiful photos make for an inspiring journey to Ireland’s Ladywell Shrine.
Scotland’s Orkney Islands: Follow St. Magnus’s Way along northern Scotland’s coastline.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?