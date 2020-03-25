Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home

Travel

Take a virtual pilgrimage in the time of coronavirus

PILGRIMAGE,ROME
PIGAMAIMAGE | Shutterstock
Zelda Caldwell | Mar 25, 2020

While you may not be able to leave your house, with these virtual tours you can make a spiritual journey along an ancient pilgrimage route.

The Christian tradition of the holy pilgrimage dates back to at least 160 AD, when a bishop named Mileto from Sardis in Asia Minor traveled to the Holy Land to visit “the place where [things described in the Bible] were preached and done.”

To this day, Christians make pilgrimages to enrich their spiritual lives, a practice that is popular among agnostics as well.  Over 300,000 pilgrims walk Spain’s Camino de Santiago de Compostela each year, many of whom don’t identify as Christian. It seems there is something about setting out for strange lands in the footsteps of saints, and at the sites of miracles, that fills the longings of the human heart.

As we practice social distancing during this time of pandemic, we are sadly not free to travel for the time being. Why not take a virtual pilgrimage to enrich your spiritual journey this Lent? Click on the links to get started.

The Vatican: Take a free online tour of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel and more.

SISTINE CHAPEL
Shutterstock

The Way of the Cross in Jerusalem: Walk in Jesus’ footsteps along the Via Crucis.

© GALI TIBBON / AFP
Christian pilgrims carry a cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City during the Good Friday procession on March 29, 2013. Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in processions along the route where according to tradition Jesus Christ carried the cross during his last days. AFP PHOTO/GALI TIBBON / AFP / GALI TIBBON

The Cathedral of Compostela, Spain: Take a virtual tour of the last stop on Spain’s Camino de Santiago.

Yearofthedragon | CC BY-SA 3.0
Pilgrims reaching Spain's Santiago de Compostela Cathedral at night are greeted with this inspiring sight.

Monasteries along the Camino de Santiago, Spain: Take in the medieval monasteries that dot Spain’s famous pilgrimage.

MONASTERY OF SAN JUAN DE LA PENA
Elemaki | CC BY 3.0

The Jordan Trail: Take a virtual tour of the biblical lands of Jordan.

CISJORDANIA
Libertinus | (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Ancient pilgrimage route to Rome: Take a journey on the ancient road that crossed Europe from north to south.

PILGRIMAGE,ROME
PIGAMAIMAGE | Shutterstock

The Alamo and Catholic missions of San Antonio: Follow in the footsteps of the holy men who sought to spread the faith in Texas.

THE ALAMO
Shutterstock

St. Oliver Plunkett pilgrimage, Ireland: Follow in the footsteps of Ireland’s great saint.

SAINT OLIVER PLUNKETT,IRELAND
Stephen Mc Elligott | Aleteia

Ladywell Shrine, Ireland: These beautiful photos make for an inspiring journey to Ireland’s Ladywell Shrine.

LADYWELL,MIRACLE
Stephen Mc Elligott | Aleteia

Scotland’s Orkney Islands: Follow St. Magnus’s Way along northern Scotland’s coastline.

ST MAGNUS; EGILSAY; ORKNEY
Bob Jones|Wikipedia| CC BY-SA 2.0

 

