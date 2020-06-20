Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Church

Pope adds ‘Mother of Hope’ to Litany of Mary, along with two other new titles

POPE FRANCIS LORETO
TIZIANA FABI / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 20, 2020

Comfort of Migrants and Mother of Mercy will take their place among the other titles of devotion given to Jesus’ mother.

The ancient Litany of Loreto, featuring a list of devotional titles of the Virgin Mary, will now have three new invocations, as Pope Francis has decided to include: “Mother of Mercy,” “Mother of Hope,” and “Comfort of Migrants.”

While some spiritual writers claim that the litany can be traced back to St. Gregory the Great or even to the Apostles, most historians believe that the Litany of Loreto was composed in the late 15th to early 16th century.

The new titles were announced in a letter June 20 from Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, to the bishops’ conferences around the world.

The letter includes the placement in the litany for the three new titles:

“Mater misericordiae” (Mother of mercy) should be placed after “Mater Ecclesiae” (Mother of the Church)

“Mater spei” (Mother of hope) should follow “Mater divinae gratiae” (Mother of divine grace)

“Solacium migrantium” (Comfort of migrants) should follow “Refugium peccatorum” (Refuge of sinners)

It is believed that the litany was initially adopted at the miraculous shrine in Loreto, Italy, where tradition claims the original house of the Virgin Mary was transported. And from there, it spread around the world.

Read more:
This litany to the Virgin Mary is one of the most popular litanies of the Church
Read more:
Pope makes universal the December 10 feast of Our Lady of Loreto

 

Tags:
Pope FrancisVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.