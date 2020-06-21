Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Church

Benedict XVI to return to Vatican on Monday

dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Jun 21, 2020

After four days with his ailing brother, the pope emeritus will be back home in Rome.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will leave Germany on June 22 to return to the Vatican, according to Clemens Neck, spokesman for the Diocese of Regensburg. The Vatican confirmed the scheduled return of the pope emeritus, who is currently at the bedside of his gravely ill brother, Georg, age 96.

On this last day in his homeland, Benedict XVI plans to continue to spend time with his brother.

On June 20, the two men celebrated the Eucharist together. The emeritus pontiff then received a visit from the apostolic nuncio to Germany. He also was able to visit the house in which he lived as a teacher between 1970 and 1977 and spent time in prayer at the Ziegetsdorf cemetery, where his parents and sister are buried.

Benedict XVI arrived in Munich on June 18 at around 11:45 am, so the former pope will have spent four days with his brother before his return. This is his first trip outside of Italy since his renunciation in 2013.

Read more:
Benedict XVI travels to Germany to visit ailing brother
Read more:
Pope Francis: Death does not have the last word, life does!
Tags:
Pope Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  4. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  6. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.