Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Lifestyle

9 Hilarious confessions from parents that show you’re not alone

RODZINA NA KANAPIE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 23, 2020

Most of us have deployed “creative” parenting tactics from time to time that are a bit far from our parenting goals …

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s often said that good parenting requires the patience of a saint. While moms and dads all over the world try their best to be great at the most demanding — and most beautiful — job in the world, they sometimes fall a little short of their parenting goals. They might end up resorting to tactics that make them hang their heads in shame.

But after getting some parents to get a few “confessions” off their chests, it was clear that not only do parents love their kids, but sometimes the demands of parenting bring out creativity and resourcefulness. And while some of these admissions are not very saintly, they help us realize that on our journey of raising kids, we are constantly challenged to find patience and grace, and to sacrifice our time and energy for the good of our children. The end result will be worth all the effort!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

Read more:
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Read more:
5 Essential parenting skills no one tells you about
Tags:
HumorParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope adds ‘Mother of Hope’ to Litany of Mary, along …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.