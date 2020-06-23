9 Hilarious confessions from parents that show you’re not alone

Most of us have deployed “creative” parenting tactics from time to time that are a bit far from our parenting goals …
But after getting some parents to get a few “confessions” off their chests, it was clear that not only do parents love their kids, but sometimes the demands of parenting bring out creativity and resourcefulness. And while some of these admissions are not very saintly, they help us realize that on our journey of raising kids, we are constantly challenged to find patience and grace, and to sacrifice our time and energy for the good of our children. The end result will be worth all the effort!
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!