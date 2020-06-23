9 Hilarious confessions from parents that show you’re not alone

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s often said that good parenting requires the patience of a saint. While moms and dads all over the world try their best to be great at the most demanding — and most beautiful — job in the world, they sometimes fall a little short of their parenting goals. They might end up resorting to tactics that make them hang their heads in shame.

But after getting some parents to get a few “confessions” off their chests, it was clear that not only do parents love their kids, but sometimes the demands of parenting bring out creativity and resourcefulness. And while some of these admissions are not very saintly, they help us realize that on our journey of raising kids, we are constantly challenged to find patience and grace, and to sacrifice our time and energy for the good of our children. The end result will be worth all the effort!

