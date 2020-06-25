Aleteia
Philip Kosloski
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Spirituality

Ask God to protect your family with this prayer

FAMILY PRAYING
Doidam 10 | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jun 25, 2020

God is ready to extend his hand of protection over you and your loved ones.

The world can be a dangerous place, both physically and spiritually. As St. Paul wrote, “Your opponent the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for [someone] to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).

Yet, with God as our shield and protector, we should have nothing to fear. He is the ruler of this world, not Satan or anyone else. When we put our trust in God, he will protect us and guide us to everlasting life.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God to defend and protect your family.

O Lord, we ask you to defend our family from all adversity, through the intercession of the blessed Mary, ever Virgin; and mercifully protect us, now before you with our whole hearts, from all the snares of our enemies and from every affliction. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

