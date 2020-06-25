Ask God to protect your family with this prayer

God is ready to extend his hand of protection over you and your loved ones.
Yet, with God as our shield and protector, we should have nothing to fear. He is the ruler of this world, not Satan or anyone else. When we put our trust in God, he will protect us and guide us to everlasting life.
Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God to defend and protect your family.
O Lord, we ask you to defend our family from all adversity, through the intercession of the blessed Mary, ever Virgin; and mercifully protect us, now before you with our whole hearts, from all the snares of our enemies and from every affliction. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
