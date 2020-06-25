Ask God to protect your family with this prayer

The world can be a dangerous place, both physically and spiritually. As St. Paul wrote, “Your opponent the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for [someone] to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).

Yet, with God as our shield and protector, we should have nothing to fear. He is the ruler of this world, not Satan or anyone else. When we put our trust in God, he will protect us and guide us to everlasting life.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God to defend and protect your family.