Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf

COMFORTING DAUGHTER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 24, 2019

The famous Maronite saint believed Satan is "hell-bent" on destroying the family.

St. Charbel was a humble Maronite hermit who died in 1898 and has since become well known for countless miracles attributed to his intercession. He was a holy priest who was closely united to Jesus on earth and possessed a rich wisdom that was the fruit of deep prayer.

Read more:
Need a miracle? Pray to St. Charbel!

In his writings, some of which can be found in the book Love is a Radiant Light: The Life & Words of Saint Charbel, he writes about the family and its greatest enemy, the devil. His thoughts about this topic are further expanded in this SlideShare, where his profound wisdom is featured.

He explains that the devil has always focused his energy on the destruction of the family, as it so closely reflects an image of God.

The family is the basis of the Lord’s plan; and all forces of evil are focusing all their evil on destroying the family because they know that by destroying the family, the foundations of the plan of God will be shaken. The war of the Evil One against the Lord is his war against the family, and the war of the Evil One against the family is the core of his war against the Lord. Because the family is the image of God, from the beginning of the creation of this universe, The Evil one is focusing on destroying the family, the foundation of God’s plan.

One does not have to look far to see evidence of Satan’s plan in our world today, as the family is further fragmented and divided in modern culture.

St. Charbel then gave some advice to families for how they can protect themselves from the assaults of the Enemy.

Guard your families and keep them from the schemes of the evil one through the presence of God in them. Protect and keep them through prayer and dialog, through mutual understanding and forgiveness, through honesty and faithfulness, and most importantly, through listening. Listen to one another with your ears, eyes, hearts, mouths and the palms of your hands, and keep the roaring of the noise of the world away from your homes because it is like raging storms and violent waves; once it enters the home, it will sweep away everything and disperse everyone. Preserve the warmth of the family, because the warmth of the whole world cannot make up for it.

It is interesting to note how St. Charbel highlights the need to “keep the roaring of the noise of the world away from your homes.” Living in the later part of the 19th century, St. Charbel would have never imagined how much noise has invaded homes during the past 50 or 60 years, and how difficult silence is to achieve. Yet, true to his word, the family appears to be deeply wounded from this invasion of noise.

St. Charbel has much wisdom to teach us if we are willing to listen to the words of this humble monk. If we seek to protect our homes from the influence of the devil, let us seek to create a culture of listening, striving to reduce the noise in our homes, maintaining dialogue, understanding and forgiveness.

Read more:
The doctors said this baby boy would die … but St. Charbel had other plans
Read more:
Muslim Newscaster Shares Her Devotion to St. Charbel, Urges Peace
Tags:
FamilySaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists believe they have found the Church of the Apostles …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW