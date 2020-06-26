Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Inspiring Stories

Internet sensation giving “dadvice” on YouTube continues to inspire

DAD, HOW DO I? WITH ROB KENNEY
Dad, how do I? | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 26, 2020

This past Father’s Day was special for Rob Kenney and his subscribers in many ways.

We recently shared the story of Rob Kenney, who has notched up a staggering 2.3 million followers on his “dadvice” channel on YouTube. His friendly and helpful advice aimed at people who grew up without a father figure has proven to be a much-needed service. For his efforts, Kenney recently received some thanks for his pearls of wisdom. The home improvement store Lowe’s delivered a number of packages to Kenney’s home with materials he can use to demonstrate more practical skills to his growing subscriber list.

The 56-year-old dad of two also sent gift cards to “deserving dads” out there this past Father’s Day. As the kind-hearted Kenney pointed out to Today, there are many good dads out there. Since Kenney had issues in his own childhood, he is in a very good place to recognize the great dads playing a vital role in their families.

Perhaps most important is the uplifting Father’s Day message Kenney gave to those who follow him. In a message of thanks to fans who sent him cards and gifts, he also took the time to encourage children with dads to appreciate them; for kids who’ve lost their dads to remember them; and for those who’ve never had a dad, or whose father wasn’t a good dad, to forgive them. He encouraged his viewers to realize that they can be a great dad when their time comes, no matter what their own situation has been. They can break the cycle.

Kenney also took the time to address the dads out there who might feel they’re going off-track. He encouraged them to ‘re-engage” and impressed the fact they’re needed and it’s not too late.

It’s wonderful to see how one man has used his own traumatic childhood for the good of others, and it’s even better to see this wonderful dad championing the importance of men being a positive presence in their children’s lives.

Read more:
7 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on fatherhood
Read more:
Actor Chris Pratt Doesn’t Hide His Christian Faith or His Love of Fatherhood
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

Tags:
Fatherhood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. John Burger
    What is the best edition of the Bible for Catholics?
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The staircase St. Joseph built in New Mexico
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  8. Aleteia
    These are the only 3 birthdays celebrated on the liturgical …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.