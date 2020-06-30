9 Things to consider before the baby arrives (that aren’t always in the books)

You’re prepped for clothes, diapers, and baby names, but what about these essentials?
Click here to launch the slideshow
The excitement is mounting as the baby begins its final few weeks in the womb. As most parents will attest, it’s often a time of stress, in terms of not knowing exactly what lies ahead, as well as hoping you’ve ticked off that huge list of things to do and buy.
Before your little bundle arrives, there are a few other things you and your spouse might want to consider besides the usual things. Sorry to add to the list, but trust us, it will be beneficial in the long run! So take a look at these 9 tips to help you as your family grows.
Read more:12 of the funniest pregnancy memes
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!