6-year-old boy saves sister from dog attack and “Captain America” responds

Most kids love a super hero, but thankfully not many are called to try out their own life-saving skills. Six-year-old Bridger Walker, however, recently did just that, stepping up to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack. His bravery landed him some nasty head wounds, but thankfully his little sister is safe and sound.

The little hero’s aunt, Nikki Walker, shared the story of her brave nephew on Facebook:

“On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog,” Walker said. “After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

It’s incredible enough that this little boy stepped in like that, but the fact that he also had the presence of mind to grab his sister and run to safety after sustaining injuries is amazing.

Bridger’s story is even more impressive, however.

His aunt shared what Bridger said after the attack:

“‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ he said.

After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, the little boy is finally resting at home.” Yes, not only was he willing to sacrifice his life, he also had to endure 90 stitches!

Thankfully, there is no resentment between Bridger’s family and the owners of the dog, who happen to be family friends.

His aunt also explained in her post that she wanted to share the story with some of the action heroes loved by her little nephew so she tagged a few of Hollywood’s popular superheroes, including Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth.

So far, Chris Evans has responded with a video message to Bridger: “You’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

The actor who plays Captain America also said he’ll be sending the real-life superhero a Captain America shield.

It’s wonderful to see how a child as young as 6 didn’t stop for a second to think about his own safety. With his sister’s life in his hands he showed the power of Jesus’ words in the Gospel of John (13:15): “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”