Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Lifestyle

6-year-old boy saves sister from dog attack and “Captain America” responds

Bridger Walker
nicolenoelwalker | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 18, 2020

Actor Chris Evans has sent a message to the incredible little boy who received 90 stitches saving his sister’s life.

Most kids love a super hero, but thankfully not many are called to try out their own life-saving skills. Six-year-old Bridger Walker, however, recently did just that, stepping up to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack. His bravery landed him some nasty head wounds, but thankfully his little sister is safe and sound.

The little hero’s aunt, Nikki Walker, shared the story of her brave nephew on Facebook:

“On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog,” Walker said. “After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

Read more:
A simple cuddle from his sibling saved this premature baby’s life

It’s incredible enough that this little boy stepped in like that, but the fact that he also had the presence of mind to grab his sister and run to safety after sustaining injuries is amazing.

View this post on Instagram

My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Bridger’s story is even more impressive, however.

His aunt shared what Bridger said after the attack:

“‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ he said.

After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, the little boy is finally resting at home.” Yes, not only was he willing to sacrifice his life, he also had to endure 90 stitches!

View this post on Instagram

Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Thankfully, there is no resentment between Bridger’s family and the owners of the dog, who happen to be family friends.

His aunt also explained in her post that she wanted to share the story with some of the action heroes loved by her little nephew so she tagged a few of Hollywood’s popular superheroes, including Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth.

So far, Chris Evans has responded with a video message to Bridger: “You’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

The actor who plays Captain America also said he’ll be sending the real-life superhero a Captain America shield.

View this post on Instagram

There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

It’s wonderful to see how a child as young as 6 didn’t stop for a second to think about his own safety. With his sister’s life in his hands he showed the power of Jesus’ words in the Gospel of John (13:15): “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Read more:
Why is Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ so evil? St. Augustine could tell us

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  4. V. M. Traverso
    A quick guide to St. Paul’s travels according to today’s …
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Aleteia
    Newly ordained priest gives first blessing to his priest son
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.