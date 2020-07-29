Aleteia
Lifestyle

12 Verses from the Bible to help you face a change

Maria Paola Daud | Jul 29, 2020

When you’re dealing with a challenge, God’s Word is an unfailing guide and consolation.

Click here to launch the slideshow

We live in a world where change is a constant, whether or not we like it. Sometimes the change is our choice: Something is not right in our lives, and we know we need to make a change, even though it’s painful or full of uncertainty.

Other times, life presents us with an unexpected challenge, and we have no choice but to face it. Even if we have courage and determination, we may experience some trepidation, because change and new ways of doing things can make us feel uncomfortable.

If, however, we allow ourselves to be guided by the Word of God, who always wants the best for us, these challenges or changes will be easier to handle. Let’s listen to His inspiring messages found in passages from the Bible.

Launch the slideshow
