Benedict’s skin infection getting better

PAPIEŻ BENEDYKT XVI
SVEN HOPPE / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 11, 2020

Secretary says it was very painful, but is now subsiding.

The infection that 93-year-old Benedict XVI has on his face is subsiding, according to the personal secretary of the pope emeritus.

On a visit to his hometown, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told a German newspaper that the dosage of the medication Benedict was taking has been reduced, as the “illness is subsiding.”

Read more:
‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: Benedict’s farewell to his brother

Gänswein said that the pain was intense — something “I do not wish for my worst enemy” — and that it had started after the death of the emeritus pope’s older brother, Georg.

Whilst very unpleasant and painful, the illness was not life-threatening,” the archbishop said.

Pope Benedict XVI
