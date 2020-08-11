Benedict’s skin infection getting better

The infection that 93-year-old Benedict XVI has on his face

On a visit to his hometown, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told a German newspaper that the dosage of the medication Benedict was taking has been reduced, as the “illness is subsiding.”

Gänswein said that the pain was intense — something “I do not wish for my worst enemy” — and that it had started after the death of the emeritus pope’s older brother, Georg.

“Whilst very unpleasant and painful, the illness was not life-threatening,” the archbishop said.