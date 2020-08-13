Surrender to God’s will with this prayer

Stop resisting his will and open yourself to his plan for your life with this prayer.
Yet, the Christian life is about surrender and trusting that God’s ways are better than our ways.
Here is a short prayer from the early 20th-century My Prayer Book that focuses on conforming your will to God’s.
Lord; do with me what you will.
May your will be ever done; I only desire what you will. I desire to suffer what you will; I desire to die when you will.
Into your hands I commend my body, my soul, my life, and my death. I love you, O my God, whether it pleases you to send me consolations or afflictions, and I desire to love you always.
Will of my God, you are my love. Good pleasure of my God, I devote myself entirely to you. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!