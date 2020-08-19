Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Don’t go to Heaven alone

MODLITWA MAŁŻEŃSKA
Billion Photos | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 19, 2020

When progressing on the path toward Heaven, bring as many people along as you can, including friends and family members.

Sometimes it can be tempting to keep Heaven “for ourselves.” We are content to progress on the path of virtue and perfect our prayer life in a solitary manner.

However, Jesus did not want us to be saints isolated from other people. Jesus commissioned his apostles to, “Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15).

Heaven is meant to be a great “party,” where we are reunited with beloved friends and family, sharing in the glories and happiness of the Beatific Vision. This is one of the reasons why we should do all that we can to bring others with us on the journey to Heaven. We want them to share in the joy of Heaven and don’t want to be the only ones.

Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance expressed a similar idea in his early 20th-century My Prayer Book.

Don’t go to Heaven alone! Take somebody with you. Mothers, take your children with you. Pray as long as you have breath in your body — never despair and never give up the hope that your loved ones, no matter how far their footsteps have wandered, will one day stand with you before the Great White Throne.

Even if our friends and family abandon us on account of our faith, we should strive to “take them to Heaven” through prayer and fasting. We can still have an effect on their lives in the spiritual realm, even if we no longer have any contact with them.

Above all, let us not be content to go to Heaven alone, but bring with us as many of our loved ones as possible!

Read more:
Why Heaven will be a union of friends, both old and new
Read more:
Have you evangelized today? Pope Francis on our ‘daily duty’
Tags:
HeavenSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Assumption Rosary Rally for Peace!
  3. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Edifa
    Tired of forgetting things? Try this method
  6. Theresa Civantos Barber
    5 Cultural traditions to celebrate the feast of the Assumption
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the incredible 11-year-old artist whose work is gaining …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.