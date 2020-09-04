Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” shares his coronavirus experience

After a difficult ordeal, he and his family have recovered, and he has wisdom to share.
On September 2, he revealed his experience on his Instagram account, where he published a video in which he explains his experience in detail.
The first thing that Johnson says is that this has been “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.” He goes on to express his feelings, emphasizing that his number one priority is to protect his family.
He also thanks God that they have come out of this ordeal strong and healthy after days of isolation. The actor reports that his young daughters are well; their experience was different than that of The Rock and his wife, who were hit harder by the virus, whereas the girls only went through a couple of days of mild discomfort and are now well.
In the text of the post, the actor takes the opportunity to give the following advice to his followers:
Stay disciplined.
Boost your immune system.
Commit to wellness.
Wear your mask.
Protect your family.
Be strict about having people over to your house or gatherings.
Stay positive.
And care for your fellow human beings.
Stay healthy, my friends.
In the video, he goes on to give similar but more detailed practical advice based both on his own experience and on the consensus of medical experts. It’s great to hear his family has recovered, and hopefully his experience can help others too.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!