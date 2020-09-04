Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” shares his coronavirus experience

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” is one of the best-paid actors in the world, but ultimately he has only one concern: his family. It’s a concern that has been even more intense lately as he, his wife, and daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.

On September 2, he revealed his experience on his Instagram account, where he published a video in which he explains his experience in detail.

The first thing that Johnson says is that this has been “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.” He goes on to express his feelings, emphasizing that his number one priority is to protect his family.

He also thanks God that they have come out of this ordeal strong and healthy after days of isolation. The actor reports that his young daughters are well; their experience was different than that of The Rock and his wife, who were hit harder by the virus, whereas the girls only went through a couple of days of mild discomfort and are now well.

In the text of the post, the actor takes the opportunity to give the following advice to his followers:

Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over to your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends.

In the video, he goes on to give similar but more detailed practical advice based both on his own experience and on the consensus of medical experts. It’s great to hear his family has recovered, and hopefully his experience can help others too.