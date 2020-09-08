Aleteia
Spirituality

Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer

MOTHER MARY
Philippe Lissac | GoDong
Philip Kosloski | Sep 08, 2020

Ask the Virgin Mary to surround you with her heavenly mantle.

The Virgin Mary has always been a powerful intercessor before God. She has a privileged place in Heaven and pleads our case before her Divine Son. Mary is also a tender mother, always attentive to our needs, ready and willing to cover us with her protection.

Here is a prayer adapted from one by St. Ephrem, calling upon Mary’s intercession and asking her to protect us from all danger, both physical and spiritual.

O immaculate and entirely-pure Virgin Mary, Mother of God. Through you we have been reconciled with our God. You are the advocate of sinners, and the secure haven of those who are sailing on the sea of this life. You are the consolation of the world, the ransom of captives, the joy of the sick, the comfort of the afflicted, the refuge. O great Mother of God, cover us with the wings of your mercy, and pity us. We are given to you, and consecrated to your service. O immaculate Virgin, we are under your protection.

