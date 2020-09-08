Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer

Ask the Virgin Mary to surround you with her heavenly mantle.
Here is a prayer adapted from one by St. Ephrem, calling upon Mary’s intercession and asking her to protect us from all danger, both physical and spiritual.
O immaculate and entirely-pure Virgin Mary, Mother of God. Through you we have been reconciled with our God. You are the advocate of sinners, and the secure haven of those who are sailing on the sea of this life. You are the consolation of the world, the ransom of captives, the joy of the sick, the comfort of the afflicted, the refuge. O great Mother of God, cover us with the wings of your mercy, and pity us. We are given to you, and consecrated to your service. O immaculate Virgin, we are under your protection.
