Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Art & Culture

Kazakhstan church becomes first minor basilica in Central Asia

Minor Basilica of St. Joseph in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Kaiyr | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Sep 13, 2020

St. Joseph’s Basilica helped form the largest community of Catholics in the region.

The Vatican has elevated St. Joseph Church in Kazakhstan to the status of a minor basilica. The honor marks the installation of the first minor basilica in Central Asia, a region that includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Catholic News Agency reports that St. Joseph’s Basilica was constructed in the 1970s while Kazakhstan was a territory of the Soviet Union, at the request of Catholics in exile. The church was approved in 1977 and dedicated in 1980, at which point it became a focal point for the country’s Catholic community. The parish church became the cathedral of the Diocese of Karaganda in 1999.

Fr. Vladimir Dzurenda, the current rector of the Minor Basilica of St. Joseph, spoke with CNA about the significance of St. Joseph’s to the people of Kazakhstan. He said:

“The parish of St. Joseph was one of the few churches that was allowed to be built in the 70s in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union.” Dzurenda continued, “During communism, people came here, traveled many kilometers to receive the sacraments and spiritual support. In the 80s, the largest community of Catholics in Central Asia was formed here.

According to Aleteia’s own Philip Kosloski, a church can only be named a minor basilica if it demonstrates great beauty and historical significance to the Catholic community which it serves. Philip writes:

Being named a basilica by the pope brings certain “privileges” to the church, such as “conferring a certain precedence before other churches (not, however, before the cathedral of any locality) … the right of the conopaeum [and] the bell. The conopaeum is a sort of umbrella (also called papiliosinicchio, etc.), which together with the bell” was used in processions for official occasions.

Read more about the history of St. Joseph’s Basilica at CNA.

Tags:
CatholicChurch
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
  3. Edifa
    How to tell if you’re dealing with a pathological …
  4. Aleteia
    More than 500 Ethiopians Christians have reportedly been murdered …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. J-P Mauro
    The Judean wilderness: Photos of the desert where Jesus resisted …
  7. Matthew Green
    Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.