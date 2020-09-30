Aleteia
One mom’s genius idea to help her child focus while remote learning

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 30, 2020

This tip is a great example of parents rising to their children’s challenges.

Adults and children alike have been navigating the wonders of the web during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some people have found it a rewarding experience, others have felt frustrated and ready to throw their computers out the window! For children with additional learning needs, doing school remotely has been especially challenging.

Nevertheless, humans are nothing if not creative, and moms might be the most creative of all, particularly when it comes to helping their children. This was the case for one mother of a kindergartner who managed to find a way to keep her daughter focused — thanks to a bit of pedal power.

The mom placed her daughter’s bike in front of her desk and lodged it into some sneakers so it would remain stable while her daughter pedaled through her class. (Yes, exercise and study seems like a win-win!)

While this is a great idea for children who may find it hard to stay focused in front of a screen, it’s particularly useful for those who may be dealing with ADHD or other disorders that may impede their learning. Studies have found that children with ADHD learn better when they’re also allowed to move, and that these youngsters have a natural desire to fidget that should not be prevented. So static cycling could prove a perfect learning tool for those kids who have an insatiable urge to keep on moving.

As Mark Rapport, a co-author on the 2015 study of ADHD and movement, concluded: “The message isn’t ‘let them run around the room. But you need to be able to facilitate their movement so they can maintain the level of alertness needed for cognitive activities.”

It sounds like a bike wedged in sneakers may not only be useful in helping youngsters to focus, but with the colder months creeping in and people staying at home more due to COVID-19, it’s a great way for kids to get a little exercise without leaving the house.

And if you need a little spiritual inspiration to help you bring out the best in your child and their education, take a look at what Scripture has to say:

