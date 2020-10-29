Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Edifa
Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Lifestyle

7 Ways to honor loved ones on All Souls Day with COVID restrictions

Pexels | Pixabay
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/29/20

A global pandemic doesn’t need to stop you from honoring those you love.

Click here to launch the slideshow

This All Souls Day, November 2, you might be wondering how you can pay your respects to those you’ve lost when COVID makes things tricky. However, there are many ways you can still honor those who’ve died while taking into consideration necessary safety precautions. Just click on the slideshow for a little inspiration.

MOM,DAUGHTER,TECHNOLOGYLaunch the slideshow

 

All Souls Day
Read more:
What is All Souls’ Day and how is it celebrated around the world?

 

 

 

 

Tags:
DeathDevotions and Feasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Mathilde De Robien
    St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s trick for patiently dealing with …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  6. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Letter from 107-year-old Irish woman about fighting COVID blues …
  8. I.Media for Aleteia
    Former spiritual director of the 6 Medjugorje visionaries …
See More