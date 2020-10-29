Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Edifa
Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Church

How Fr. McGivney, the new American blessed, fought anti-Catholic prejudice

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/29/20

The legacy of Fr. McGivney is the organization he founded – the Knights of Columbus. But beatification recognizes how he lived.

This weekend, there will be six US citizen Blesseds, with the beatification of Fr. Michael McGivney. The priest founded the Knights of Columbus, the well known fraternal organization that has taken up thousands of charity projects throughout the world.

But Fr. McGivney’s beatification recognizes his personal life of sanctity, not the work of the Knights. And that life was a stepping stone to bring about a changed role for Catholics in the United States.

Many Americans today have no idea how hard it was to be Catholic and American just some short years ago.

You can read about some of that history in these article below:

Who were the “Know-nothings”? What was “Know-Nothingism”?

Did you know it was once illegal to be a Catholic priest in NYC?

An American story about an Irish priest, a brave girl, and the KKK

But that was the reality that the McGivney family — and the families of friends and neighbors — lived every day.

And it was part of the inspiration for the Knights of Columbus, which would be a safety net so that widows and orphans wouldn’t have to face unspeakable miseries.

McGivney was born in 1852 and he founded the Knights 30 years later.

It was in part thanks to McGivney and the Knights that Catholics little by little took on a much different role in the United States.

Watch here to see more about his history and life:

 

And see our coverage of Fr. McGivney here.

Tags:
Catholic historyKnights of ColumbusMichael McGivneySaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Mathilde De Robien
    St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s trick for patiently dealing with …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  6. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Letter from 107-year-old Irish woman about fighting COVID blues …
  8. I.Media for Aleteia
    Former spiritual director of the 6 Medjugorje visionaries …
See More