A new inspiring quote from Nightbirde on her posthumous album

The singer's wise words really help us embrace the things that have made us sad in life.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? ~ Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and get one inspiring Scripture passage each morning. Click to bring God's word to your inbox (1 verse a day)

It’s been over a year since Jane Marczewski — professionally known as Nightbirde — passed away. Yet, thanks to the work of her friends and family, we’re able to continue hearing her melodic voice and inspiring words on her newly released posthumous album.

On Nightbirde’s Facebook page, which is being run by Marczewski’s loved ones, there’s a new video of the singer relaxing with her young nephews. And accompanying the cute video, we can here some very meaningful words on the subject of sadness.

According to the songstress, who passed away after a long battle with cancer, “sadness is the soul’s way of saying this mattered.” So all those moments of sadness in our lives reflect the importance we placed on a person or an event.

Nightbirde’s profound thoughts have been added to the 14th track on her It’s OK album, appropriately called “This Mattered.”

As the post stated: “A sweet reminder from Jane that grief and sadness lets us know that someone or something mattered to us. Give yourself some grace in these moments and know that those people/ things meant that much to you that it was honored by grief.”

It’s a wonderful reflection to help us appreciate the path God has laid our for us, and it reminds us to consider how rich our lives have been to have felt such depth of sorrow.