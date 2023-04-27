(Video) What should a sheep (you) do for its shepherd?

This Sunday, we are given the image we need to find fulfillment, and the steps we have to take to get there.
As the Church celebrates Good Shepherd Sunday — the tradition for every 4th Sunday of Easter — we might ask:
What is the greatest thing that sheep can do for their shepherd?
The answer: To followhim.
Following is not a form of restriction — just the opposite. It leads to fulfillment.
What is almost everybody’s favorite psalm? And who exactly is the author of Psalm 23? A very happy sheep!
Let’s follow the Good Shepherd!