Thursday 27 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Zita
(Video) What should a sheep (you) do for its shepherd?

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 04/27/23

This Sunday, we are given the image we need to find fulfillment, and the steps we have to take to get there.

As the Church celebrates Good Shepherd Sunday — the tradition for every 4th Sunday of Easter — we might ask: 

What is the greatest thing that sheep can do for their shepherd?

The answer: To followhim.

Following is not a form of restriction — just the opposite. It leads to fulfillment.

What is almost everybody’s favorite psalm? And who exactly is the author of Psalm 23? A very happy sheep!

Let’s follow the Good Shepherd!

