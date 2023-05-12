Man proposes to girlfriend in front of Pope Francis

And at the very moment, Francis blesses the ring from his wheelchair.

A young man took advantage of Pope Francis’ audience on Wednesday, May 3, to ask his girlfriend to marry him. It all happened very quickly, but the Vatican Media cameras captured the image for posterity.

The photograph shows a young man kneeling before his girlfriend and offering her a small open box containing an engagement ring. It was the exact moment when the Pope was passing in a wheelchair in front of the row where the couple were seated, and he blessed the ring.

During his pontificate, Francis has promoted pastoral care for engaged couples so that they may arrive at marriage strengthened in faith and with the formation necessary to make them more resistant to difficulties.

Engagement is key for those who have received the vocation to marriage as a period for couples to get to know each other better and prepare to celebrate the sacrament fully prepared, convinced, and aware of their commitments.

On multiple occasions the Pope has blessed newlywed couples:

Wednesday audiences are a very special moment of contact with the Pope. Thousands of people from all over the world travel to Rome and want to be with Francis, and to show him their gratitude, support, and their unity with the Successor of St. Peter.

On that recent Wednesday, May 3, there were — as usual — families with their little ones, pregnant women asking for the blessing of their baby still in the womb, newlyweds … Antoine Mekary’s camera captured some of these moments: