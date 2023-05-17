Healing from domestic abuse: A Catholic perspective

Talking about domestic abuse can be complicated for people of faith, so it’s helpful to hear a Catholic perspective.

It’s hard to talk about such a horrible topic, but domestic abuse is so widespread that it’s very important to break the silence.

About “1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence,” according to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence.

So the odds are good that you know someone currently affected, or you may have survived domestic violence yourself.

The subject of domestic abuse can be complicated for people of faith, who believe that marriage is forever and may struggle with the idea of leaving even an unsafe situation. So it’s helpful to hear a Catholic perspective on these issues.

I turned to an expert, Jenny DuBay, to learn more about this topic. DuBay is the author of the forthcoming book Don’t Plant Your Seeds Among Thorns: A Catholic’s Guide to Domestic Abuse.

Jenny DuBay Courtesy of Brian Strickland

A survivor of domestic abuse herself, DuBay dedicates her career to advocating for other survivors and helping them find healing. She previously shared red flags to look for in relationships and Catholic resources for healing from domestic abuse.

Now that DuBay shared these practical things, I had a philosophical question.

There are a lot of secular resources for abuse survivors. Why offer resources specifically from a Catholic perspective?

She shared her response to that, and anyone who works in ministry with couples will want to know the reasons.

Why is a Catholic response to abuse particularly important?

DuBay: A Catholic response to abuse is important for two main reasons. First, when a woman realizes that her marriage isn’t merely “difficult” but is actually abusive, often the first place she turns to is her parish priest. She needs advice, she needs comfort, she needs spiritual direction. This is why it’s so crucial that priests and lay ministers — such as youth group leaders, marriage preparation instructors, and annulment advocates — become educated in the tactics and red flags of abuse. Additionally, Catholics don’t take marriage casually, as the secular world tends to do. We don’t marry because we become infatuated with a person and decide to see if maybe we can make a life with them. Rather, Catholics devote their entire lives to their marriage, as a sacramental vocation. What does it mean to be in a sacramental marriage, if mutual self-giving isn’t a part of the relationship? How can a sacramental marriage be sustained — and is it even real — if there is abuse, manipulation, cruelty, control and mistreatment in the relationship? These are all questions that need to be answered from a distinctly Catholic perspective.

What is the most important thing you would want to share about your experience advocating for survivors?