Monday 12 June |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Florida Cevoli
Mom and her 6 daughters dine out in wedding dresses for all the right reasons

zakonnice przekazują suknie ślubne

Marina Andrejchenko | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 06/12/23

Terri Bonin and her daughters donned their bridal gowns to enjoy a night out together in style and laughter.

A mom of 11 recently shared how she and her daughters went out for their monthly mom and daughters meal, but this time with a twist.

Terri Bonin, from Texas, who has five sons and six daughters — ranging in age from 9 to 31 — explained that she and her girls like to go out on a special evening without their spouses or children to “talk late into the night,” according to People.

And their most recent trip saw all the women donning wedding dresses after one of the daughters got inspiration from a reel on Instagram, where a lady gave some fun ideas on what to do with worn-once bridal gowns.

“It was a ton of fun and we 10/10 recommend it,” shared Terri.

Apparently the women met up before the meal to get into their white gowns. As well as mom Terri, there were her daughters, Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalise, 23, Kate, 18 (who, although not married, got a dress to join in on the fun), plus her “daughters-in-love”: Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25.

The women certainly had a blast while they were out and about, with locals a little confused as to what was going on. Some thought they were all newlyweds who were missing their grooms!

While Bonin said the evening was “ridiculously fun,” she added that her “favorite part was just making a spectacle and being silly with my girls. We definitely made a memory that will last a lifetime.”

It’s true that wedding dresses do cost a small fortune, and they only get used on one day … ordinarily. So it’s great to see them being dusted off to celebrate these ladies’ special bond. And of course, marriage is all about being united with your spouse, but also extending your family — something these women seem to demonstrate quite beautifully.

Thankfully the dresses all survived the night out, after the ladies ate a variety of potentially messy foods and desserts. This is just as well, as they’ve decided to make this an annual event.

