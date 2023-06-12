Mom and her 6 daughters dine out in wedding dresses for all the right reasons

Terri Bonin and her daughters donned their bridal gowns to enjoy a night out together in style and laughter.

A mom of 11 recently shared how she and her daughters went out for their monthly mom and daughters meal, but this time with a twist.

Terri Bonin, from Texas, who has five sons and six daughters — ranging in age from 9 to 31 — explained that she and her girls like to go out on a special evening without their spouses or children to “talk late into the night,” according to People.

And their most recent trip saw all the women donning wedding dresses after one of the daughters got inspiration from a reel on Instagram, where a lady gave some fun ideas on what to do with worn-once bridal gowns.

“It was a ton of fun and we 10/10 recommend it,” shared Terri.

Apparently the women met up before the meal to get into their white gowns. As well as mom Terri, there were her daughters, Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalise, 23, Kate, 18 (who, although not married, got a dress to join in on the fun), plus her “daughters-in-love”: Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25.