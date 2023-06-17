Teacher gives ultimate lesson on America’s Got Talent

John Wines inspired more than his students in his recent performance on the talent show.

In the past America’s Got Talent has provided us with some seriously gifted artists, such as Nightbirde, who not only inspired us but touched our hearts with her deep faith and joy while battling cancer.

And this season is also proving pretty impressive, with contestants continuing to inspire us with not only their talents, but their attitudes toward life.

This was recently the case when 59-year-old, John Wines stepped onstage to perform on the popular talent show.

The unassuming music teacher addressed the panel of judges, explaining how he’d previously been an electrician but had then tried his hand at teaching music to pupils aged 5-18.

Listening to the musician from England, it was plain to see that teaching is a vocation he truly cherishes. As he pointed out to the judges, even if he won the show, he’d still be in the classroom taking inspiration from his students.

A teacher’s real-life lesson

In fact, it was his students who had been behind their rather nervous teacher’s decision to go out and perform. As he explained in the video below, his students spoke of the stress they often felt in front of an audience.

Wines shared that he too felt anxious, but that you have to be brave and get out there and perform. (Of course, this is often easier said than done!) So, in perhaps one of his greatest teaching moments, the guitarist gave a fine example by stepping out and facing his own stress to play before the delighted audience… and the panel of judges.

The humble rockstar-in-the-making gave an electric performance of Queen’s popular anthem We Will Rock You, that had the audience on their feet. And when he finished the song, a noticeably emotional Wines shared that “my legs are going.”

And his brave example went far beyond the classroom. He showed us how it’s never too late to share our God-given talents, and that life’s journey can change at any age if we are open to embracing opportunities.