Lucia, the Fatima visionary, declared Venerable, as is Mother Mary Lange

Mother Mary Lange began the first religious order for Black women in the United States. And Lucia draws a step closer to her little cousins in her sainthood cause.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

Pope Francis has recognized the heroic virtue of Mother Mary Lange, and named her Venerable, one more step in her cause of canonization.

The Dicastery for Saints’ Causes announced the recognition this June 22, 2023.

Learn about Mother Mary Lange’s incredible story here:

Lucia of Fatima

Also Lucia, the visionary of Fatima, has moved a step closer to canonization. She was also recognized as having lived a life of heroic virtue.

A professed nun of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, she was born March 28, 1907, in Aljustrel, Portugal, and died Feb. 13, 2005, in Coimbra, Portugal.

Spanish Civil War martyrs and others

Others were also recognized as having led heroic virtue.

Notably, two are people who died in the 1970s and 1980s:

Servant of God Antônio de Almeida Lustosa, of the Salesian Society of St. John Bosco, Archbishop of Fortaleza; born Feb. 11, 1886, in São João del Rei, Brazil, and died Aug. 14, 1974, in Carpina, Brazil;

Servant of God Anna Cantalupo (born: Pia), of the Society of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul; born Sept. 3, 1888, in Naples, Italy, and died March 17, 1983, in Catania, Italy;

As well, 20 martyrs who were killed in the Spanish Civil War were recognized: Manuel González-Serna Rodríguez and 19 companions.

Finally, the heroic virtues were recognized of Servant of God Antonio Pagani (born: Marco), Professed Priest of the Order of Friars Minor, Founder of the Society of the Sisters Resigned Daughters of Mary Immaculate; born 1526 in Venice, Italy, and died January 4, 1589 in Vicenza, Italy;